Wilmington, DE

Two Milford Men Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men on gun charges. Authorities state that on August 14 at approximately 7:52 p.m. police were in the 1000 block of Delaware Avenue, Wilmington when they attempted to make contact with 22-year-old Anthony Fistzgiles of Milford and 22-year-old Dante Cooper of Milford. Upon seeing police, Fistzgiles attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody. Cooper was taken into custody without incident. Following a brief investigation, police recovered two loaded 9mm handguns. One of the handguns was reported stolen.

