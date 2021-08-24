Two Milford Men Arrested on Gun Charges in Wilmington

BAINBRIDGE, PA — A 5-year-old boy was found dead, the result of fresh water drowning, in the Susquehanna River in Lancaster County on Sunday. Authorities state that on August 29, 2021, at 12:25 PM, the Susquehanna Regional Police Department received a call of a river rescue just north of the Falmouth Access Boat Launch in Conoy Township. It was reported that a 5-year-old child was playing near the Susquehanna River and fell into the water. Rescue Boats searched the area and recovered a child deceased near where the 5-year-old child was seen on the rocks. The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office responded and took custody of the body.