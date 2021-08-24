Cancel
Kennett Square, PA

Mangini, Angela - (1) Count Fleeing and Attempting to Elude Police Officer and 3 additional charges

crimewatchpa.com
 9 days ago

On August 15, 2021 at approximately 5:18PM, Officers conducted a traffic stop on a white SUV in the 200 block of South Union Street, Kennett Square Borough. The operator of the vehicle, Angela Mangini, 39, of Kennett Square was stopped due to a known Bench Warrant issued by the Chester County District Attorney's Office. After Officers repeatedly asked Mangini to turn her vehicle off, she put the vehicle in drive and sped away from the Officer. On August 23, 2021 District Court 15-3-04 issued an Arrest Warrant for Angela Mangini for fleeing and eluding and other related traffic offenses.

