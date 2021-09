The Republic-Times Athlete of the Week is Millstadt Green Machine standout Cal Kossina. He was selected as co-MVP of the Mon-Clair League playoffs with teammate Austin Francis after they led the Green Machine to the title. Kossina went 8-for-14 in the playoffs with five runs scored, five singles, two doubles, a home run, a hit by pitch, two stolen bases and two RBIs. Kossina hit .407 in the regular season with 19 runs and nine stolen bases.