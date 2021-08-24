FCC Seeks Input on Dynamic Licensing of Drone Flights
WASHINGTON—The FCC has signaled it is looking back into the issue of giving drone operators an FCC license, though not an exclusive one. That comes as unmanned aircraft systems have taken off, as it were, as a way to deliver medical supplies and respond to emergencies like wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes and search and rescue, as well as tower inspection, mapping, surveillance, not to mention TV and film production.www.tvtechnology.com
