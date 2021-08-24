Cancel
FCC Seeks Input on Dynamic Licensing of Drone Flights

By John Eggerton
tvtechnology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—The FCC has signaled it is looking back into the issue of giving drone operators an FCC license, though not an exclusive one. That comes as unmanned aircraft systems have taken off, as it were, as a way to deliver medical supplies and respond to emergencies like wildfires, hurricanes, earthquakes and search and rescue, as well as tower inspection, mapping, surveillance, not to mention TV and film production.

