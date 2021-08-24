Jets' Elijah Moore: Back at practice
Moore (quadriceps) returned to team drills Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. The rookie seems to be a full participant in his first practice since Aug. 12, potentially setting up an appearance Friday night in a preseason game against the Eagles. Even if he doesn't play, Moore should be ready 16 days later when the Jets open their 2021 campaign with a trip to Carolina. Playing time remains a larger concern than his quad, as the Jets also have Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims at wide receiver, and they'll all be catching passes from a rookie QB.www.cbssports.com
