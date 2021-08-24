Cancel
NFL

Jets' Elijah Moore: Back at practice

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Moore (quadriceps) returned to team drills Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. The rookie seems to be a full participant in his first practice since Aug. 12, potentially setting up an appearance Friday night in a preseason game against the Eagles. Even if he doesn't play, Moore should be ready 16 days later when the Jets open their 2021 campaign with a trip to Carolina. Playing time remains a larger concern than his quad, as the Jets also have Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Keelan Cole and Denzel Mims at wide receiver, and they'll all be catching passes from a rookie QB.

NFLchatsports.com

Jets’ Robert Saleh concerned about Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker’s missed time

Injuries are a part of the game, and they’re certainly present in Florham Park. Not only is Jets defensive end Carl Lawson out for the year with a torn Achilles and linebacker Jarrad Davis sidelined into the regular season with an ankle injury, but rookies Elijah Moore and Alijah Vera-Tucker are also not on the field at the moment.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Elijah Moore makes PFFs top-five rookie receiver with most importance

Elijah Moore could see a lot of playing time in his rookie year for the New York Jets. As training camp has rolled on, he looks to be an important piece in New York’s passing game. And according to Pro Football Focus, if Moore were to go down this season, his absence would be somewhat difficult for The Jets to overcome. Moore rounds out the list of rookie receivers whose absence could affect their team’s performance on the field.
NFLNewsday

Elijah Moore on top of game for Jets after returning from quad injury

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Elijah Moore picked up right where he left off. After missing nearly two weeks with a quad injury, the Jets rookie receiver returned to practice on Tuesday. He played only about 10 reps, but Moore, who has shown the ability to be a dynamic playmaker, made a nice sideline catch on a pass from Zach Wilson on a deep corner route.
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets WR Elijah Moore Picks Up Where He Left Off in the Playmaking Dept.

The bad news, somewhat, was that Jets head coach Robert Saleh wasn't sure if rookie WR Elijah Moore would be cleared to make his preseason debut Friday night against the Eagles. "That's something to evaluate," said the head coach. "I'm not ready to answer that yet." The good news, accompanied...
NFLCBS Sports

Jets' Elijah Moore: Coach doubts he'll play Friday

Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he doubts Moore will suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Eagles, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Moore said Tuesday that he expects to play, but his coach contradicted that notion one day later. Considering the decision is ultimately in Saleh's hands, chances are Moore's NFL debut will have to wait until Week 1 against the Panthers. Moore has looked spry in practice this week since returning from a quadriceps injury, but the Jets understandably want to play it safe with the rookie receiver considering the team has been ravaged by injuries throughout camp.
NFLUSA Today

Jets WR Elijah Moore plans on playing against Eagles

The rookie receiver returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since injuring his quad. The injury made him miss the first two preseason games, but Moore picked up right where he left off with Zach Wilson. Though Robert Saleh didn’t confirm it, Moore said he expects to play against...
NFLphillyvoice.com

Fantasy football wide receiver sleepers: Buy high on Marquez Callaway, Elijah Moore

In contrast to finding running back sleepers — a position where just one player is on the field at a time — wide receivers is a much different endeavor. You don't need to focus too much on potential injury replacements or breakthrough performers that can unseat the starter, you just need to find someone hidden on the depth chart who you expect to get a ton of targets.
Oxford, MSDaily Mississippian

Elijah Moore looks to keep turning heads at next level

Elijah Moore’s 2020 season will go down as one of the best ever put together by an Ole Miss receiver. He turned in 86 catches, a single season Rebel record, for 1,193 yards and 14 touchdowns despite playing in just ten games. Deployed mainly in the slot, Moore’s crafty route...
