Jets' Elijah Moore: Back at practice

Coach Robert Saleh said Wednesday that he doubts Moore will suit up for Friday's preseason finale against the Eagles, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports. Moore said Tuesday that he expects to play, but his coach contradicted that notion one day later. Considering the decision is ultimately in Saleh's hands, chances are Moore's NFL debut will have to wait until Week 1 against the Panthers. Moore has looked spry in practice this week since returning from a quadriceps injury, but the Jets understandably want to play it safe with the rookie receiver considering the team has been ravaged by injuries throughout camp.