Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Ulm, MN

New Ulm Residents Injured In Highway 14 Rollover Crash In Dodge County

By newsknuj
knuj.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA pair of New Ulm residents were injured along with another driver in a collision in Dodge County. At about 12 noon on Saturday, at Highway 14 and 270th Ave., a Ford Escape driven by 84-year-old Kenneth Roland Brueske, of New Ulm, collided with a Chrysler Aspen driven by 58-year-old Kristin Leigh Rogness, of Kasson, causing Brueske’s vehicle to roll. Brueske, his passenger, 84-year-old Gladys Marie Brueske, age 84, and Rogness were all transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

knuj.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochester, MN
Dodge County, MN
Accidents
City
New Ulm, MN
New Ulm, MN
Crime & Safety
New Ulm, MN
Accidents
City
Kasson, MN
County
Dodge County, MN
Dodge County, MN
Traffic
Dodge County, MN
Crime & Safety
New Ulm, MN
Traffic
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rollover#Ulm#Traffic Accident#Highway 14#Chrysler#St Mary S Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Forsyth County, NCPosted by
CNN

The suspect in the fatal shooting of a student at a North Carolina high school is in custody

(CNN) — One student was fatally wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a high school in the North Carolina city of Winston-Salem, and the suspect is in custody, officials said. The shooting happened at Mount Tabor High School on the city's northwest side. Police officers and Forsyth County sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the scene at 12:07 p.m. ET., Winston-Salem Police Department Chief Catrina Thompson said at a news conference.

Comments / 0

Community Policy