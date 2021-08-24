New Ulm Residents Injured In Highway 14 Rollover Crash In Dodge County

A pair of New Ulm residents were injured along with another driver in a collision in Dodge County. At about 12 noon on Saturday, at Highway 14 and 270th Ave., a Ford Escape driven by 84-year-old Kenneth Roland Brueske, of New Ulm, collided with a Chrysler Aspen driven by 58-year-old Kristin Leigh Rogness, of Kasson, causing Brueske’s vehicle to roll. Brueske, his passenger, 84-year-old Gladys Marie Brueske, age 84, and Rogness were all transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.