Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: Could Isaiah Foskey reach double-digits in sacks?

By Brad Weiss
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football team is relying on Isaiah Foskey in a big way in 2021, and he has all the tools to put on a show as the starting Vyper. Last season, the Notre Dame football team relied on the talented Daelin Hayes at the Vyper position, and he played the position at an elite level. Parlaying his outstanding final season in South Bend into being a draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Hayes left a void in this defense that will be filled by Isaiah Foskey in 2021.

slapthesign.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

136K+
Followers
327K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Douglas Farmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#Ravens#College Football Playoff#Football Team#American Football#Vyper#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
College Football
Related
Notre Dame, INPosted by
FanSided

Notre Dame football: 5 bold predictions for the Florida State game

The Notre Dame football team opens up their 2021 regular season against Florida State, and here are five bold predictions for the matchup. It’s finally game week for Notre Dame football, which takes on Florida State in Tallahassee on Sunday night. If we can learn anything from the Week 0 games, it’s that you don’t try to catch a punt on your own goal line (thanks Nebraska) and that in college football anything can happen to open the season.
Tennessee StatePosted by
FanSided

Tennessee football vs. Bowling Green: 10 keys to the game

Thursday night’s SEC game features two teams wearing orange desperate to forget what happened a year ago. Tennessee football, under a new head coach in Josh Heupel and on the heels of a 3-7 season, will be hosting the Bowling Green Falcons, who are coming off an 0-5 campaign and entering their third year under new head coach Scot Loeffler.
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Football: 3 things you need to know about Western Michigan

Michigan football will host Western Michigan on Saturday and here are three things you need to know about the Broncos heading into that matchup. We are just days away from Michigan football being back in our lives. The Wolverines will welcome Western Michigan to the Big House. Here are three things to know about Western Michigan. For a more in-depth preview of the Broncos, click here.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: JBoy names Cam Newton #1 SEC player since 2000

We all knew it was coming, Auburn football fans, but it happened much earlier than expected. Bill Belichick made the decision to release former Auburn QB Cam Newton and name rookie Mac Jones as the Patriots’ starter. Newton’s response was to tell people not to feel sorry for him. Despite...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 offensive linemen the Bears should sign immediately

The Chicago Bears’ biggest weakness entering this season comes along the offensive lines, and these three guys can help them out. If the Chicago Bears want Justin Fields to be the future of their franchise, they’ll need to protect him. Ryan Pace has already dipped his toe in the offensive line free agent market this offseason, signing LT Jason Peters.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from the initial practice squad

These are the top takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ initial practice squad. The Buffalo Bills announced their initial practice squad Wednesday for the 2021 season. The group included a number of familiar names. The players that were added on the offensive side of the ball were quarterbacks Davis Webb and...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Miami Heat: Predicting the 2022 shooting guard depth chart

The Miami Heat have a fairly deep rotation this year at most positions. At point guard, they should end up having four solid guys who can play that position. When taking a look at Miami’s potential depth chart this season, it’s important to also consider that some players play multiple positions. Tyler Herro can simultaneously be the third-string point guard and a shooting guard.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 interesting decisions on Steelers initial 53-man depth chart

The Pittsburgh Steelers have cut their roster down to just 53 players, but there are more questions that now need to be answered on their initial depth chart. The anticipation is finally over. As I anxiously sat at my computer refreshing Twitter yesterday until the cutdown deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers finally made all the cuts they were required to in order to get their roster down to just 53 players.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders stacking talent for the 2021 practice squad

The Las Vegas Raiders got the roster down to 53 men on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, they started stacking talent for the practice squad. After making the necessary cuts to get the roster down to 53, teams then have the chance to sign players on waivers to either the regular roster or their practice squad. Normally, these players will remain on the practice squad for most of the season, but on some occasions, those players find a way to impact their team unexpectedly.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

LA Rams plus one Max Pircher isn’t going anywhere

At 1:00 pm PT on August 31, 2021, offensive lineman Max Pircher was given a new experience to log into his NFL journal. On that date, he was waived by the LA Rams organization, as he did not make the initial 53-man roster for the 2021 NFL season. Imagine that? Traveling thousands of miles to take up in a new country, only to be fired in a few months.
Miami, FLPosted by
FanSided

Miami football Alabama Pro Football Focus pick and analysis

The Miami football game against Alabama is regarded as the second biggest of the opening weekend of the 2021 season. Number 14 Miami travels to Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta to play number one and defending national champion Alabama. Alabama has to replace most of their offensive skill positions players from 2020.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 5 players to target on the waiver wire

The Las Vegas Raiders still have work to do in terms of their 2021 roster, and here are five waived players they should target to bring in. The 2021 NFL offseason cuts had some interesting moves this season, as there were plenty of surprises that occurred when the 53-man rosters were announced yesterday. With former MVP Cam Newton highlighting the group, some big-name players were shown the door, and the Las Vegas Raiders made some surprise cuts as well.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 free agent targets after roster cutdown day

The Jacksonville Jaguars had to make some tough decisions when choosing which player would be part of their 53-man roster. However, they could keep making changes before the start of the 2021 NFL regular season. After announcing the final roster, head coach Urban Meyer had a sitdown with the local...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Many familiar faces signed to practice squad

The Green Bay Packers have signed 16 players to their practice squad, including a number of familiar faces. Somewhat surprisingly, none of the Green Bay Packers‘ roster cuts were claimed by other teams, which meant they had the opportunity to bring many of them back on the practice squad. The...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Saints: Wide receivers were the toughest cuts of them all

We thought the New Orleans Saints had a wide receiver dearth going into preseason, but the WR room doesn’t look too bad now. Marquez Callaway shined in preseason, and his chemistry with Jameis Winston will be something to keep an eye on this year. Ty Montgomery and Lil’Jordan Humphrey have both impressed in training camp, and fingers crossed, Smith should return from injury.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Karl Joseph headlines interesting list of names on Steelers practice squad

The Steelers were able to land a former first-round pick to their practice squad. Here’s a look at Pittsburgh’s group of insurance players in 2021. With just hours remaining before the cutdown deadline, the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to go from 70 players on their roster to 53. Just a few weeks ago, NFL teams had 90 players on their roster, and a lot of pressing decisions had to be made to get to this point.

Comments / 0

Community Policy