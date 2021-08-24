Notre Dame football: Could Isaiah Foskey reach double-digits in sacks?
The Notre Dame football team is relying on Isaiah Foskey in a big way in 2021, and he has all the tools to put on a show as the starting Vyper. Last season, the Notre Dame football team relied on the talented Daelin Hayes at the Vyper position, and he played the position at an elite level. Parlaying his outstanding final season in South Bend into being a draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Hayes left a void in this defense that will be filled by Isaiah Foskey in 2021.slapthesign.com
