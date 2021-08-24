Notre Dame football: Could Isaiah Foskey reach double-digits in sacks?

The Las Vegas Raiders got the roster down to 53 men on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, they started stacking talent for the practice squad. After making the necessary cuts to get the roster down to 53, teams then have the chance to sign players on waivers to either the regular roster or their practice squad. Normally, these players will remain on the practice squad for most of the season, but on some occasions, those players find a way to impact their team unexpectedly.