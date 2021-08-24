Woodway Center welcomes Jump Start kindergarteners
The Edmonds School District this week opened the Woodway Center to nearly 100 prospective kindergarteners enrolled in the Jump Start program. Aiming to address the overcrowding at both Sherwood and Westgate elementary schools, the district repurposed the former-Woodway Elementary School campus to accommodate the influx of kindergartners. The center is set to open Sept. 13 and will serve approximately 200 students enrolled in general education, developmental kindergarten, developmental preschool and ECEAP programs.myedmondsnews.com
