Ravalli County, MT

Pipes, Drums, Dancers and Cabers-Celtic Weekend

By Steve Fullerton
1240 KLYQ
1240 KLYQ
 8 days ago
The Daly Mansion grounds were filled with everything Celtic last weekend at the annual Bitterroot Celtic Games and Gathering. The Bitterroot Celtic Society was expecting large crowds, just from the pre-ticket sales and they were not disappointed. It was one of the few sanctioned games during the ongoing pandemic and twice as many athletes wanted to toss the caber (photo below) or toss the sheaf. The Scottish American Athletic Association sanctioned games included Caber Toss, Hammer Throw, Sheaf Toss, Stone Throw, Weight for Distance and Weight Over Bar.

