Pipes, Drums, Dancers and Cabers-Celtic Weekend

One of the things I think about when I harken back to the American Revolution, the Federal period, or the Civil War is the sound of fifes and drums. When I hear them today it helps bring me back to a different era. Edward Jarvis in his Traditions & Reminiscences of Concord, Massachusetts mentions hearing a bass drum for the first time together with fifes and snares in preparation for the spring militia muster “They had music-drum and fife, and one or more of each, and the bass drum after it was introduced. This was considered an important accession to the martial music, and a wonder to the boys. I remember well the time when I first heard one. It was one May evening when Capt. Sanderson led the artillery. It was my early bedtime. My brother Charles had gone to the chamber before me. As I followed, passing near the front door, I heard drums, and besides, the heavy booming sound, strange and beautiful to me. I could not resist going to the door to see, if possible, what the instrument was that made it. The music was at Capt. Sanderson’s shop 20 rods distant. Barefooted and bareheaded I ran to it, and there I saw the bass drum. I stood close to it and heard its full sound. I wished that Charles could be there to see and hear it. But I was told that it would appear when the company should come out and [so] was satisfied with my discovery and hastened home and to bed.”