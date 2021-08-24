Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Franchisee working to bring five Clean Eatz restaurants to region starting with Cranberry and O’Hara

Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JJbQb_0bbLEgC400
Clean Eatz - WPXI The facade of a new Clean Eatz restaurant to open in the new year in Cranberry Township. (Clean Eatz/Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — Clean Eatz, a North Carolina-based healthy eating restaurant franchise, is ready to expand into the Pittsburgh market as local franchisee Darryl Duncan works to tee up five locations.

According to an announcement, Duncan expects to open the first location in the Pittsburgh market in O’Hara Township in October, with a second to follow soon after at the Streets of Cranberry in Cranberry Township in January 2022.

Taking a macro-nutrient approach to its menu, Clean Eatz offers a menu of bowls, salads, wraps, flatbreads, burgers, pizzas made with cauliflower crusts and smoothies, operating for lunch and dinner.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pittsburgh Business Times

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
51K+
Followers
65K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Food & Drinks
Pittsburgh, PA
Lifestyle
City
Cranberry Township, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
O'hara Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchisee#Food Drink#Clean Eatz
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
WPXI Pittsburgh

Kiwibot to deploy additional semi-autonomous delivery robots in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — More delivery robots are coming to sidewalks in Pittsburgh. Kiwibot, a Medellín, Colombia-based robotics company that maintains its U.S. headquarters in Berkley, California, announced it will have up to 10 of its small personal delivery devices operating on the sidewalks of Bloomfield over the course of the next few weeks. The news comes as part of a larger expansion nationwide, which will also see the company’s efforts grow in Detroit, Michigan; San Jose, California; and Miami-Dade County in Florida.

Comments / 0

Community Policy