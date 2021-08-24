Franchisee working to bring five Clean Eatz restaurants to region starting with Cranberry and O’Hara

Clean Eatz - WPXI The facade of a new Clean Eatz restaurant to open in the new year in Cranberry Township. (Clean Eatz/Pittsburgh Business Times)

PITTSBURGH — Clean Eatz, a North Carolina-based healthy eating restaurant franchise, is ready to expand into the Pittsburgh market as local franchisee Darryl Duncan works to tee up five locations.

According to an announcement, Duncan expects to open the first location in the Pittsburgh market in O’Hara Township in October, with a second to follow soon after at the Streets of Cranberry in Cranberry Township in January 2022.

Taking a macro-nutrient approach to its menu, Clean Eatz offers a menu of bowls, salads, wraps, flatbreads, burgers, pizzas made with cauliflower crusts and smoothies, operating for lunch and dinner.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pittsburgh Business Times