Forbes magazine names Auburn University to its 2021 list of America’s Best-in-State Employers
Auburn University is one of the best places to work in the state of Alabama, according to the 2021 America’s Best-In-State Employers list released today by Forbes magazine. The list—now in its third year—was compiled through a partnership of Forbes and market research company Statista, pinpointing organizations liked best by employees in each state. Findings were compiled from an anonymous survey of 80,000 Americans nationwide working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,329 employer brands were ranked among the top employers.ocm.auburn.edu
