Arts Council of Park City and Summit County returns with Art on the Trails

Art on the Trails is the best of both of Summit County’s worlds. On one hand participants enjoy the outdoors during a guided hike on the McLeod Creek Trail. On the other, the trail will feature several stops for immersive art experiences including live music performed by members of the Utah Symphony, dances presented by BalletNext and Flamenco del Lago, youth poets and visual art by local artists, said Jocelyn Scudder, Arts Council of Park City and Summit County executive director.