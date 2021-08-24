Cancel
Cooperstown, NY

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT C...

Daily Star
 9 days ago

NOTICE OF SALE SUPREME COURT COUNTY OF Otsego, Nationstar Mortgage LLC D/B/A Champion Mortgage Company, Plaintiff, vs. Jack E. Sanders, Jr., as Heir to the Estate of Joy Miller Sanders, ET AL., Defendant(s). Pursuant to a Default Judgment, Computation of Amount Due to Plaintiff, Judgment of Foreclosure and Sale and Appointment of Referee to Conduct a Sale of Vacant Property duly filed on May 26, 2021, I, the undersigned Referee will sell at public auction at the Otsego Supreme Court, County Office and Courts Facility, 197 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY on September 10, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., premises known as 235 Sohne Road, Mount Vision, NY 13810. All that certain plot, piece or parcel of land, with the buildings and improvements thereon erected, including the manufactured home, situate, lying and being in the Town of New Lisbon, County of Otsego and State of New York, Section 174, Block 1 and Lot 26. Approximate amount of judgment is $164,903.63 plus interest and costs. Premises will be sold subject to provisions of filed Judgment Index # EF2020-155. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed at the foreclosure sale. William C. Green, Esq., Referee Pincus Law Group, PLLC, 425 RXR Plaza, Uniondale, New York 11556, Attorneys for Plaintiff.

