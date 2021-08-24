Cancel
Business of the Week: Barb’s Main Street Gifts and Baskets

By Logan County Chamber of Commerce
Sterling Journal-Advocate
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarnes Pharmacy and Barb’s Main Street Gifts and Baskets are well known for their unique selection of gifts, home decor, women’s and children’s clothing, jewelry, and gourmet foods. On Dec. 4, 2010 Jenae Lorenzo Totten purchased Barnes Pharmacy and Barb’s Main Street Gifts and is the current owner. Barnes Pharmacy was started in Oct. 1972 when Ron Lorenzo purchased the pharmacy at 210 Main Street from Bob Barnes. Barb started adding gifts to the pharmacy as Barb’s Countryside Gifts in 1978 and eventually added a second location at 302 Main Street. The pharmacy and both gift stores moved to their present location at 422 Main Street in Feb. of 2005.

