My Morning Jacket Announces New Self Titled Album & Shares Single

Injury Reserve has officially announced their brand new album By the Time I Get to Phoenix, also dropping its lead single, “Knees.”. The upcoming record will mark the group’s first release since the tragic death of Stepa J. Groggs in June 2020, with remaining members Ritchie With a T and Parker Corey taking the past year to finish the already-largely completed album. They explain that the title of By the Time I Get to Phoenix is more than a reference to their hometown — they are paying homage to Isaac Hayes’ song that has been used countless times, falling in line with their ethos and approach to music. By the Time I Get to Phoenix promises to be their most dynamic yet as they share their sonic influences from different styles and eras of hip-hop that have been molded in the lens of Injury Reserve.