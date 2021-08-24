Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

My Morning Jacket Announces New Self Titled Album & Shares Single

JamBase
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy Morning Jacket will issue a new self-titled studio album through ATO Records on October 22. The band previewed the LP by releasing its lead single and opening track, “Regularly Scheduled Programming,” as well as an accompanying video. The quintet assembled before the pandemic to record the album during two...

www.jambase.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Color#Studio Album#Ato Records
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicKerrang

Dave Grohl guests on Halsey’s new Nine Inch Nails-produced album

Though Halsey announced on August 11 that upcoming album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power had ​“no features”, it would seem as though we’ve all been a tiiiiiiny bit mislead – and, actually, there’s some very cool guest spots on the record!. Ahead of its release this Friday,...
Musicwedr.com

Sunday surprise: SZA drops three new songs

SZA surprised her fans Sunday with three new songs, which she described on Twitter as "Dumping random thoughts." The Oscar and Grammy nominee shared the new tracks on an anonymous Soundcloud account, and tweeted that her astrologer reader, known on Twitter on Messiah of Astrology, "made me do it." On...
Theater & Danceat40.com

Paris Hilton Reflects On 15-Year Anniversary Of 'Life-Changing' Debut Album

It’s been 15 years since Paris Hilton released her debut album and the heiress has recently reflected on the pop star venture. "Happy 15th Anniversary to my debut studio album #Paris," the business mogul captioned an image of the cover art on Sunday (August 22). "Thank you to everyone who has supported these songs, and continue to listen to them today! Making this album was so life-changing and I’m so proud of how these songs have transcended the years. Can’t wait to continue to make more music for all of you soon! #Iconic #PopStarParis."
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Tosin Abasi reveals Animals As Leaders have finished tracking their new album as he shares tap-heavy teaser clip

Tosin Abasi, guitarist with progressive metal innovators Animals As Leaders, has confirmed the group have finished tracking their fifth album. The guitarist broke the news via Instagram, sharing a brief clip of the last guitar part he was recording. The clip teases a pretty intense tap-happy track with Abasi showcasing one of his Abasi Concepts instruments – a J Larada in Capri Orange – in the process.
MusicPosted by
People

Hanson Drops Music Video for Upcoming Album's Inspiring Title Track 'Against the World': Listen

Hanson is continuing their song-by-song album release with its fourth and latest offering: "Against the World." The album's title track, Taylor Hanson tells PEOPLE in an exclusive chat surrounding the song and video's release, is "[about going] against the odds — and anybody that's built something or just even lived through life through this couple of seasons, I'm sure has felt that sense of being against what seemed like impossible obstacles and finding a way through them."
MusicPunknews.org

Billy Idol announces new EP, releases video

Billy Idol has announced that he will be releasing a new EP. The EP is called The Roadside and will be out September 17 via Dark Horse Records. He has also released a music video for his new song "Bitter Taste". He will be touring the US this summer and fall. Billy Idol released Kings & Queens Of The Underground in 2018. Check out the song and tracklist below.
Musichypebeast.com

Injury Reserve Announces New Album, Drops Lead Single "Knees"

Injury Reserve has officially announced their brand new album By the Time I Get to Phoenix, also dropping its lead single, “Knees.”. The upcoming record will mark the group’s first release since the tragic death of Stepa J. Groggs in June 2020, with remaining members Ritchie With a T and Parker Corey taking the past year to finish the already-largely completed album. They explain that the title of By the Time I Get to Phoenix is more than a reference to their hometown — they are paying homage to Isaac Hayes’ song that has been used countless times, falling in line with their ethos and approach to music. By the Time I Get to Phoenix promises to be their most dynamic yet as they share their sonic influences from different styles and eras of hip-hop that have been molded in the lens of Injury Reserve.
Musicmxdwn.com

Purity Ring Unveils Hypnotic New Single “Soshy”

The Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring, made up of producer Corin Roddick and vocalist Megan James, has shared a new single titled “Soshy” alongside an accompanying music video. “Soshy” is the band’s first release through their own label, The Fellowship, and their first new music since their 2020 album, Womb.
MusicYour EDM

Feed Me’s Third Studio Album, Self-Titled “Feed Me,” Is His Best & Most Ambitious Work Yet

Jonathan Gooch has never been one to worry about the status quo. After transitioning from drum & bass as Spor, Gooch, or more commonly known as his present stage name, Feed Me, experienced blistering acclaim for his high energy mix of electro house and dubstep. When he released Feed Me’s Big Adventure in 2011, fans were immediately enamored by the little green alien who would be the mascot for the project as well as the innovative and engaging music he produced.
Musicmxdwn.com

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats Announce New Album The Future for November 2021 Release, Share Soulful New Single “Survivor”

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats have just announced their new album The Future set for November 2021 release. In tandem with their announcement, they also released their latest single “Survivor,” a soulful ballad about carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders and simply surviving. The album releases via Stax Records and is available on November 5th, but you can pre-order right now here.
MusicantiMUSIC

The Doobie Brothers Preview Tracks From New Album 'Liberte'

(hennemusic) Recent Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductees The Doobie Brothers are previewing music from their forthcoming newly-announced album, "Liberte." The group have released a 4-song EP of tracks from the project ahead of its arrival on October 1, giving fans a chance to hear "Oh Mexico", "Cannonball", "Don't Ya Mess With Me" and "Better Days."
Musicundertheradarmag.com

Trace Mountains Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “America”

Trace Mountains (the project of New York’s Dave Benton) has announced a new album, House of Confusion, and shared its first single, “America,” via a video for it. House of Confusion is due out October 22 via Lame-O. Check out “America” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Comments / 0

Community Policy