Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Opinion: Gallatin Republican leaders divide us and let COVID conquer

By DENISE HAYMAN, JIM HAMILTON and three other signers
Missoulian
 8 days ago

One of the most important roles of leaders is to help us to recognize where we are and where we’re going. They show us the map and help us see why we should choose this route or that. Good leaders frame reality for the group. In bills that discourage vaccinations...

missoulian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Republicans#Republican Leaders#Covid#Gallatin Republican#Senate#Hb#House#Montanans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPittsburgh Post-Gazette

GOP governors fight mandates as party's COVID-19 politics harden

As a new coronavirus wave accelerated by the delta variant spreads across the United States, many Republican governors have taken sweeping action to combat what they see as an even more urgent danger posed by the pandemic: the threat to personal freedom. In Florida, Ron DeSantis has prevented local governments...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Beshear: GOP Speakers Put Politics Ahead of Fighting Virus

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican leaders had a duty to promote COVID-19 vaccinations at Kentucky's marquee political event, and their failure to do so showed they put “politics above the very lives of our people,” Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday. GOP speakers at the Fancy Farm picnic last Saturday...
Public Healthnonpareilonline.com

Your Views: Readers discuss Reynolds' COVID actions

What kind of governor blames the consequences of her own policies on immigrants? Why not blame the farmers and corporations who hire?. The Mexico border is 1,405 miles away by air. The Missouri border with sky-rocketing cases of COVID is next door. The Kansas border with rising COVID cases is...
Politicsmadison

Opinion: With lies and cynicism, Republicans plot authoritarian rule

California winds blow onto my porch. Canada’s drought saw towns turned to ash in British Columbia, as ranchers lost herds in Alberta. There is not enough hay. Large swaths of Greece, Turkey and Siberia are burning. In Germany and China, 500-year floods drowned history, homes, villages and lives. Islamabad, Pakistan,...
U.S. Politicskcountry1057.com

Guthrie, E&C Republican Leaders Statement on FDA COVID-19 Vaccine Approval

WASHINGTON, D.C. – House Energy and Commerce Committee Subcommittee on Health Republican Leader Brett Guthrie (KY-02), House Energy and Commerce Committee Republican Leader Cathy McMorris Rodgers (WA-05), and Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations Republican Leader Morgan Griffith (VA-09) released the following statement after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is licensed for use.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
AFP

Fate of Afghan allies in faraway war divides US Republicans

Following compassionate calls by US Republicans to rescue Afghan allies desperate to flee the Taliban, unbending anti-immigration conservatives -- including the party's loudest voice, Donald Trump -- have turned to warning against an influx of refugees. And Republican congressman Tom Tiffany, a Trump ally, warned of a "catastrophe" should thousands of refugees from the "known terrorist hotbed" of Afghanistan be allowed into the United States without strict vetting.
Public HealthMSNBC

GOP governors endanger children by playing politics with Covid-19

Nine states run by Republican governors have a ban on mask mandates in schools, even though the coronavirus delta variant is a severe threat to unvaccinated populations. Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke has three children in school – one who is too young for the vaccine. “Until we see some real leadership from our governor, we have hundreds of thousands of children across the state of Texas who are unnecessarily in harm’s way right now,” he says.Aug. 19, 2021.
Public HealthMissoulian

Opinion: Now is the time to take action in the fight against COVID-19

With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising across Montana once again, we need to speak up and urge Montanans to take action to protect the health of their families and our communities. The Montana Medical Association, the leading physician-only organization in Montana, representing 1,400 physician leaders in all areas of our...
HealthMissoulian

Opinion: Don't mess with HELP: Medicaid expansion can work

Montana, like many other states, has found a way to make Medicaid expansion work. HELP gives low-income people access to health care for a year of continuous coverage. One in 10 Montanans is served by HELP. But now the Department of Health and Human Services is attempting to make it more difficult for people to continue coverage for a year, by requiring re-certification every time there is a change in status or income, like for folks who work seasonal jobs. Their jobs may be temporary, but their health care needs continue. The application process is cumbersome. It is especially difficult for the people who need it the most. Currently, people need only apply annually to receive coverage for a full year.
POTUSAOL Corp

White House escalates battle with Republican governors over masking in schools

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration said Tuesday that school districts across the nation should follow federal masking guidelines, even if that means resisting Republican governors who have enacted measures prohibiting districts from establishing mask mandates. During a Tuesday press briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki praised the “courage” and...
POTUSMSNBC

Disgruntled ex-president actively undermines vaccination push

“There’s a big chunk of the population which has no interest in listening to Joe Biden, or the CDC, or public health experts—They only want to hear from one man, their messiah, their beloved, former President Donald Trump. And what they are hearing from him is not helping,” says Mehdi Hasan.Aug. 19, 2021.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Biden urges 2 GOP governors to 'please help' fight COVID-19 spread or 'at least get out of the way'

President Biden said at a press conference Tuesday that "some states" are enacting policies "that forbid people from doing the right thing" to hinder the spread of COVID-19, adding: "I say to these governors: Please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way of the people that are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives." When asked, Biden pointed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), both of whom signed executive orders preventing public schools and local governments from requiring masks, vaccines, or other COVID-19 restrictions.
EducationRegister Citizen

Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday that he may reconsider his decision not to mandate masks in the state's public schools, if cases of the coronavirus continue to surge higher. Justice's remarks marked an about-face from his most recent stance — that he would allow...

Comments / 0

Community Policy