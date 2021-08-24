Opinion: Gallatin Republican leaders divide us and let COVID conquer

Montana, like many other states, has found a way to make Medicaid expansion work. HELP gives low-income people access to health care for a year of continuous coverage. One in 10 Montanans is served by HELP. But now the Department of Health and Human Services is attempting to make it more difficult for people to continue coverage for a year, by requiring re-certification every time there is a change in status or income, like for folks who work seasonal jobs. Their jobs may be temporary, but their health care needs continue. The application process is cumbersome. It is especially difficult for the people who need it the most. Currently, people need only apply annually to receive coverage for a full year.