Jason Momoa Says He’s Doing a Buddy Cop Movie With Dave Bautista

By Brian Welk
TheWrap
TheWrap
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Days after Dave Bautista put it out into the world that he wanted to do a “Lethal Weapon type buddy cop movie” with Jason Momoa, the “Aquaman” actor said Monday that he’s on board and that the project is “off to the races.”. Momoa appeared on “The Late Late Show...

