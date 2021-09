NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With just about two weeks until New York City students return to classrooms, the mayor and schools chancellor outlined new COVID protocols. Getting more people vaccinated is central to the plan. CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas attended a vaccination block party in Stuyvesant Heights, Brooklyn at Bethenny Baptist Church, where there was music, games and food. The fun is meant to get people there. The goal is to have them go inside the church and get a COVID shot, especially students. At the church, in between the cha cha slide and bouncy house, VIP Star Network CEO Johonniuss Chemweno made his pitch...