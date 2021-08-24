Little Caesars Pretzel Pizza: What To Know Before Ordering
Just as the Romans' ingenuity inspired them to repave the roads of dirt and mud with flat stone, so did Little Caesars own ingenuity inspire them to pave cheese upon a pretzel crust. The pizzeria, commonly known for its Hot-N'-Ready Pizzas and $5 lunch combos (via Little Caesars) has once again brought a moment of ingenuity and brilliance to a world tired of the old and "crust"-y song and dance. Using a buttery soft pretzel crust, laying cheddar cheese sauce upon it, and then topping with a hearty combination of mozzarella, muenster, and pepperoni, Little Caesars has created its famous Pretzel Crust Pizza.www.mashed.com
