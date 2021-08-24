Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Tunisia's president extends decree giving him full power

riverbender.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia’s president has prolonged the special powers he granted himself a month ago when he began ruling by decree after firing the prime minister, freezing parliament and lifting the immunity of lawmakers. President Kais Saied had been expected to step back within 30 days, the time...

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kais Saied
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arab Spring#Legislature#North African#Ap#Islamist Ennahdha Party#Radio Mosaique#Western#Ugtt Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
Tunisia
Related
WorldForeign Policy

Keep Tunisia’s Military Out of Politics

On July 25, Tunisians were shaken by an attempted coup against their nascent democracy when President Kais Saied suspended parliament and shuttered several government officials’ offices, introducing what he termed a 30-day “exceptional period.” Tunisia is the only country that came out of the Arab Spring with a genuine democracy, even if this democracy has not yet delivered economic growth or prosperity for its people. Ten years later, it is still possible to reverse the course of Saied’s attempted coup—but only by upholding the Tunisian tradition of keeping the military out of politics.
Middle EastUS News and World Report

Saudi Arabia Pledges to Provide Support for Tunisia, Tunisian Presidency Says

TUNIS (Reuters) -Saudi Arabia pledged on Sunday to provide assistance to Tunisia, which is suffering a political, economic and health crisis, the Tunisian presidency said on Sunday, the latest sign of support for President Kais Saied against his Islamist opponents. Saudi State Minister for African Affairs Ahmed Abdul Aziz Kattan...
Visual Artcntraveler.com

A Local's Guide to Tunisia

French-Tunisian street artist El Seed has amassed global acclaim for his murals, which incorporating Arabic calligraphy and appear everywhere from Toronto to Cairo to Rio to the Korean DMZ. He’s also synonymous with Tunisia’s post-revolution creative scene: He traveled around the country painting murals for his Lost Walls project, which he later documented in a book.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
U.S. Politicsthelibertydaily.com

Seven Busloads of American Women Refused Entry to Airport, Now in Taliban’s Hands

The nightmare scenario in Afghanistan is worse than the vast majority of Americans realize as mainstream media refuses to report the truth from the ground. Making the disinformation worse is the White House’s attempts to hide the facts in an obvious PR campaign. With thousands of Americans stranded and now being hunted, the Biden regime is focused on optics.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
POTUSBBC

Afghanistan: Joe Biden speech on withdrawal fact-checked

In a televised address following the final departure of US troops from Afghanistan, President Joe Biden made a series of assertions about US policy in the country. We've fact-checked some of his claims, comparing them with his earlier statements and the situation on the ground. '90% of Americans in Afghanistan...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Large methane plume detected over southern Iraq

(Sept 2): Satellites detected a large release of super-warming methane gas over southern Iraq last month. The methane cloud, spotted by geoanalytics firm Kayrros SAS using European Space Agency satellite data, was halfway between Baghdad and Basra, an oil and gas hub in southern Iraq. The rate of release was about 130 tons per hour, which has approximately the same climate-warming impact as 6,500 U.K. cars running for a year.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
Jobsstlouisnews.net

Union Minister attends 11th UK-India Economic Dialogue

New Delhi [India] August 2 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the Indian Delegation in the 11th round of Ministerial UK-India Economic and Financial Dialogue (EFD), held on Thursday virtually through video conferencing. The UK delegation was led by Chancellor of Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, the Finance Ministry informed. This...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

China miffed over EU-Taiwan report

Brussels [Belgium], September 2 (ANI): Beijing has expressed opposition to an "EU-Taiwan Political Relations and Cooperation" report, calling for stronger ties between the two, saying that it violates the country's "One-China principle". "These moves exceed far beyond the scope of normal nonofficial economic and trade cooperation and cultural exchanges between...
Africariverbender.com

EXPLAINER: Who are the gunmen abducting Nigerian students?

LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — The recent release of three separate groups of students who had been abducted in northern Nigeria brought joyful reunions and the hope that others still held might soon be freed. Now just days later gunmen have again attacked a school in the northwest, taking 73 new...

Comments / 0

Community Policy