Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midland, MI

Midland students participate in chief science officer leadership training institute

By Midland Daily News
Huron Daily Tribune
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Chief Science Officer (CSO) Leadership Training Institute (LTI) for the Great Lakes Bay Region was held in mid-August at Saginaw Valley State University. Midland Public Schools CSOs from DHS, MHS, JMS and NMS were among the more than 80 CSOs from the Great Lakes Bay Region who participated in this year's LTI, Midland Superintendent Michael Sharrow shared in this week's email communique. Midland Public Schools participates in the CSO Program in partnership with Saginaw Valley State University.

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Education
City
Midland, MI
Midland, MI
Education
City
Saginaw, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Great Lakes#Lti#Dhs#Mhs#Jms#Nms#Midland Public Schools#The Cso Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight

The nationwide battle over abortion is now focused squarely on Texas after the state's "fetal heartbeat" law went into effect Wednesday. While opponents were hoping the Supreme Court would intervene before the midnight deadline, the inaction by the justices means the second most populous state has the country’s most restrictive abortion law, one that curtails access for millions of women.

Comments / 0

Community Policy