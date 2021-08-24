Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

David Cross plots ‘Elegance Redefined’ Tour for November

By Bill Pearis
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Cross has announced the "Elegance Redefined" tour which will have him out for two weeks in November. "Man, I don't know what the fuck is going on in this world anymore,” says Cross. “BUT at least we can all still get together (assuming you're vaccinated) for a couple of hours of laughter and good times. I'm hopping on the bus and coming to you. Also, the amazing Sean Patton will be along for the ride. And who knows...some very special guests perhaps??? Let's take a brief vacation from the madness together. This is gonna be fun."

www.brooklynvegan.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Cross
Person
Bogart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elegance#Madness#Brooklyn#The Bell House#Ne#Mi#Royal Oak Music#Egyptian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicNYS Music

Lespecial Announces Fall Tour with Stops in Niagra and East Durham

Lespecial, the heavy future groove trio from Kent, CT, is hitting the road for an extensive run of shows this Fall. Including a show in Niagara Falls, NY and one in East Durham, NY for the Flyday Music Festival. Dubbed “2021 Fall RepeaTOUR,” the jaunt is named after “Repeater,” a...
MusicJamBase

Aaron Lee Tasjan Plots Fall Tour 2021

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Aaron Lee Tasjan laid out plans for a fall headlining tour. The November run comes in support of Aaron Lee’s 2021 studio album, Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan. Tasjan will spend the rest of August and the start of September opening for Todd Snider with a headlining gig in Freehold...
Musictheprp.com

Dying Fetus, Terror, Brand Of Sacrifice & Vitriol Announce Fall Tour

Dying Fetus will be headlining a U.S. tour this fall with Terror, Brand Of Sacrifice and Vitriol joining them on the run. Tickets for the trek will go up this Friday, August 13th at 10:00am EDT / 07:00am PDT. You can find the dates below:. 10/26 Louisville, KY – Diamond...
MusicRegister Citizen

Phoebe Bridgers Plots North American Tour

Bridgers also announced new protocols for her tour, tweeting: “At my request, there are updated health and safety requirements. Entry will require proof of vaccination against Covid-19. … Where that’s not permissible by law, we’ll agree to proof of vaccination OR proof of negative test result (PCR preferred/Antigen accepted) within 48 hours prior to entering those venues. And please wear a mask. I love you. See you soon.”
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour news: Cassandra Jenkins, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy, The Bogmen, Appleseed Cast, more

BONNIE 'PRINCE' BILLY & MATT SWEENEY / JONATHAN RICHMAN. "Regretfully, Matt Sweeney and Bonnie 'Prince' Billy will be rescheduling most of their upcoming Fall tour with Jonathan Richman," write Drag City. "With the ever-evolving situation due to COVID-19 and having been through lockdown before, out of an abundance of caution we want to be preemptive for the safety of the performers, crew and audience. Some of the shows cannot be rescheduled due to conflicts beyond our control, but Superwolves are working hard to ensure they will perform at each city when it is safe to do so. Here's to a brighter 2022!" Though most of the dates (Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Iowa City, Milwaukee) are being rescheduled, a few Northeast dates next week (Providence, Peterborough, Bath) are still on. Head here for all dates.
Video Gamesbrooklynvegan.com

Japanese Breakfast shares “Glider” from her upcoming ‘Sable’ video game soundtrack

Michelle Zauner is having a big year, with a great new Japanese Breakfast album, a best-selling memoir, and still on the way is her soundtrack for new open world video game Sable. Details about the Sable soundtrack have just been shared -- it features both instrumental music and new Japanese Breakfast songs and will be out September 24 via Sony Music Masterworks. That's one day after the game is released.
Cleveland, OHChronicle-Telegram

Did You Hear?: Phoebe Bridgers and David Cross planning Cleveland shows

• Soon after releasing her critically acclaimed 2017 debut album, “Stranger In The Alps,” singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers found herself as the darling of the indie scene. Earlier this year, the Grammy nominee returned with a highly anticipated sophomore album, “Punisher,” which contains her cherished blend of keen songwriting and clever humor. Bridgers is touring the project with a Sept. 29 show at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, with opening act Muna. Tickets are on sale at livenation.com. All attendees of this event must provide proof of vaccination. Masks will be required for all staff and patrons.
MusicPosted by
92.9 The Bull

Kacey Musgraves Announces 2022 Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour

Kacey Musgraves will kick off 2022 with more than a dozen live performances during her Star-Crossed: Unveiled Tour. The North American tour begins on Jan. 19 in Minnesota and keeps her busy through February. In total, 15 tour dates were announced on Monday (Aug. 30). Each stop is at an...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Kacey Musgraves plots 2022 North American tour w/ King Princess & MUNA

Kacey Musgraves will release a new album, star-crossed, in just a couple weeks, and she's now announced the "unveiled" North American tour in support of it. Dates begin on January 19 in Saint Paul, and include stops in Chicago, Kansas City, Cleveland, Toronto, Philadelphia, Boston, DC, NYC, Atlanta, Nashville, Dallas, Denver, Oakland and Los Angeles. King Princess and MUNA will open, and all dates are listed below.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Tour News: Time Warp, Narrow Head/Young Guv, Hinds, Standing on the Corner, more

Young Guv (aka Fucked Up's Ben Cook) and Houston's Narrow Head have announced a coheadlining tour together. It runs through November and includes dates with Public Acid, Laffing Gas, Phantasia, and Gil Sayfan in Atlanta, Nashville, Baltimore, Brooklyn (Market Hotel on November 12), Boston, Philadelphia, Detroit, Chicago, and more. TIME...
Public Healthbrooklynvegan.com

Guided by Voices requiring vaccination at all shows on upcoming tour

Guided by Voices are the latest band to announce they'll be requiring everyone in attendance at their concerts, including staff, to show proof of Covid vaccination. "Given the spread of the Delta Variant, and the CDC’s recent guideline changes, we are kindly requesting that all attendees to Guided By Voices shows, including staff, be fully vaccinated," the band write in their statement. "Proof of full Covid vaccination will be required at the door for entrance to the show. This is out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the audience, venue staff and band. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for ticket buyers who are unable to attend. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."
Musictheprp.com

Volumes, Varials, UnityTX & Kingsmen Announce Fall Tour

Volumes have announced a fall headlining tour with Varials, UnityTX and Kingsmen opening. Tickets for the trek will be available this Friday, August 13th at 10:00am local time. 10/19 Mesa, AZ – Nile Basement. 10/20 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad. 10/22 Dallas, TX – Club Dada. 10/23 Houston, TX – White...
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Johnny Marr announces new double album, shares “Spirit, Power And Soul”

Johnny Marr has announced Fever Dreams Pts 1-4, a new double album that will be released as four EPs, the first of which is out October 15 via BMG. The first single from the album is "Spirit, Power And Soul," a gleaming, synthy rocker with a disco beat and anthemic chorus. “‘Spirit, Power And Soul’ is a kind of mission statement," says Johnny. "I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words...an electro soul anthem.” You can watch the video below.
New York City, NYbrooklynvegan.com

Wiki announces Navy Blue-produced album, playing NYC shows w/ Armand Hammer & more

New York rapper Wiki has been very prolific this year, having released the NAH-produced album Telephonebooth as well as several one-off singles, and now he's announced another new album, entirely produced by another staple of underground New York rap, Navy Blue. It's called Half God, it comes out October 1 via Wikset Enterprise, and it also features Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, duendita, Remy Banks, Jesse James Solomon, and a rapped verse on one song by Navy Blue.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Andy Shauf shares new single “Spanish on the Beach”; tour starts next week

Andy Shauf is back with a back with a new single, "Spanish on the Beach," a charming acoustic number about language barriers at an all-inclusive resort. The song also has lyrical ties to his 2020 album, The Neon Skyline. “It’s the same theme as the story ended up being at the Skyline but the narrator's life is a little bit booze-fueled,” says Shauf. “And this vacation is kind of like the first stop on the way to destruction.” Hopefully not White Lotus levels of destruction. You can watch the rubber duckie-filled lyric video below.
Rock Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Portrayal of Guilt sign to Run For Cover, announce new album (exclusive splatter vinyl pre-order)

Pre-order our limited red splatter vinyl variant of Portrayal of Guilt's upcoming album. The impossible-to-pigeonhole Portrayal of Guilt already released one of the year's best heavy albums in January with We Are Always Alone (on Closed Casket Activities), and then they followed it last month with a split single with Chat Pile, and now the band have signed to Run For Cover and announced their second full-length of 2021, CHRISTFUCKER, due November 5 via their new label home. "We think of it partially in the sense of scoring a horror movie," guitarist/vocalist Matt King said of the album. "We wanted to create an atmosphere of anxiety and fear." The album was produced by Uniform's Ben Greenberg and it features guest vocals from Touche Amore's Jeremy Bolm (on "Fall From Grace") and Anatomy's Jenna Rose (on "Sadist").
Musicnickiswift.com

The Tragic Death Of Country Music Star Tom T. Hall

Country music legend Tom T. Hall died on August 20 at the age of 85, according to NBC News. Born near Olive Hill, Kentucky, Hall's rural roots were obvious, as he was raised in a log cabin built by his grandfather. Hall's father was an ordained minister, according to the AP, and Hall began playing guitar as a child, writing his first song at 9.

Comments / 0

Community Policy