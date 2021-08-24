David Cross plots ‘Elegance Redefined’ Tour for November

Guided by Voices are the latest band to announce they'll be requiring everyone in attendance at their concerts, including staff, to show proof of Covid vaccination. "Given the spread of the Delta Variant, and the CDC’s recent guideline changes, we are kindly requesting that all attendees to Guided By Voices shows, including staff, be fully vaccinated," the band write in their statement. "Proof of full Covid vaccination will be required at the door for entrance to the show. This is out of an abundance of caution for the safety of the audience, venue staff and band. Refunds will be available at the point of purchase for ticket buyers who are unable to attend. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding."