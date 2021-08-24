David Cross plots ‘Elegance Redefined’ Tour for November
David Cross has announced the "Elegance Redefined" tour which will have him out for two weeks in November. "Man, I don't know what the fuck is going on in this world anymore,” says Cross. “BUT at least we can all still get together (assuming you're vaccinated) for a couple of hours of laughter and good times. I'm hopping on the bus and coming to you. Also, the amazing Sean Patton will be along for the ride. And who knows...some very special guests perhaps??? Let's take a brief vacation from the madness together. This is gonna be fun."www.brooklynvegan.com
