Military

Sneaky US Navy feedback device could stop people being able to speak

By David Hambling
New Scientist
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA non-lethal device developed by the US Navy aims to surreptitiously render a person unable to speak. The device, called a handheld acoustic hailing and disruption (AHAD) system, records a target’s speech with a long-range microphone and plays it back to them with a tiny delay. As anyone who has spoken on a phone or internet call that echoes their voice back at them will know only too well, such delayed auditory feedback can be highly disruptive …

MilitaryDesign Taxi

US Navy Invented A Disruption Device To Prevent People From Speaking

It’s recently been found that the US Navy has invented an acoustic hailing and disruption device (AHAD) that prevents people from speaking. The device, which is part of the Navy’s slew of non-lethal weapons, records a person’s speech before repeating it back to them in just milliseconds, interrupting their flow of thought and stopping them mid-sentence.
UPI News

Navy tests wearable devices to monitor, manage fatigue

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy is deploying wearable devices, such as smart watches and smart rings, to monitor and manage fatigue among sailors, the Naval Health Research Center said. Rachel Markwald, a sleep and human performance research physiologist at the research center, told Stars & Stripes that the...
Bayport, NYsuffolkcountynews.net

Local attaches a chock and chain to a helicopter aboard U.S. Navy warship

Philippine Sea—On Aug. 9, Mineman 2nd Class Robert Dalton (right), from Bayport, N.Y., attaches the chock and chain to an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 21 attached to Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Charleston (LCS 18). Charleston, part of Destroyer Squadron Seven, is on a rotational deployment, operating in the U.S. 7th fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Interesting Engineering

A New Navy Weapon Actually Stops You From Talking

The U.S. Navy has successfully invented a special electronic device that is designed to stop people from talking. A form of non-lethal weapon, the new electronic device effectively repeats a speaker's own voice back at them, and only them, while they attempt to talk. It was developed, and patented back...
Aerospace & DefenseAviation Week

U.S. Navy To Test Tilt/Fold VTOL UAS For Cargo Delivery To Ships

Startup PteroDynamics has received a U.S. Navy contract to deliver three prototype vertical-takeoff-and-landing unmanned aircraft for a program to develop a capability to autonomously deliver cargo to and from ships at sea. The prototypes will be delivered to the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft... Subscription Required. U.S. Navy To Test...
