With local COVID-19 cases on the rise and area hospitals filling up and not able to take on any extra people, Sarah Bush Lincoln Fayette County Hospital has put up a MABAS 54 tent. Dr. Glenn Skow says this would certainly assist with any Emergency Room overflow and would help potentially keep other patients separate from COVID-19 patients to help stop the potential of spread. Dr. Skow says the other big concern is with other hospitals full, there is nowhere to transfer patients at this time. Dr. Skow says they recently had a patient to transfer but found that 27 hospitals across 3 states could not take them because they were full. Dr. Skow says they have even had hospitals calling Fayette County Hospital to take some of their patients to help make room at their facilities. Meanwhile, Dr. Skow says we are locally seeing an influx of patients from COVID-19 and expect that to continue—as the tent would would help with the existing and the potential worsening surge.