Irreversible Entanglements announce new album ‘Open The Gates,’ share video for title track

By Andrew Sacher
brooklynvegan.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIrreversible Entanglements -- the experimental jazz group that features vocalist Moor Mother alongside Luke Stewart, Keir Neuringer, Aquiles Navarro, and Tcheser Holmes -- will follow last year's excellent Who Sent You? with a new album, Open The Gates, on November 12 via Don Giovanni (pre-order). The album was recorded in a single day in January of 2021, and the first taste is the title track, which opens the album. At two and a half minutes, it's more concise than most of Who Sent You?, and Moor Mother's vocals sound as commanding as ever over the swirling horns and kinetic, polyrhythmic percussion. Listen and watch the Cyrus Moussavi-directed video below.

#Open The Gates#Jazz#L Grimas Del
