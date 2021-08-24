Rental Assistance Is Still Available For Those Impacted By COVID
Renters who are struggling to make payments due to COVID may qualify for rental assistance programs. The CDC has extended it’s eviction moratorium until October 3rd, due to the spreading Delta variant. But just because someone can’t be evicted doesn’t mean they won’t be on the hook for unpaid rent, said Per Olstad, senior advisor for consumer education at the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.www.dekalbcountyonline.com
