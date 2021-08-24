Rental Assistance Is Still Available For Those Impacted By COVID

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the eviction moratorium, that has opened the door for evictions to resume. Pittsburgh United Executive Director Jennifer Rafanan Kennedy was disappointed to hear this ruling. “I am worried for the families in Allegheny and throughout the commonwealth who are facing eviction,” she said. She said the court’s decision leaves thousands at risk of losing their homes. It also has landlords in a tough spot because the pandemic has not been easy on them either. “The last 18 months through COVID has been especially hard for the landlord community,” Action Housing general counsel Kyle...