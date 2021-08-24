Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
House Rent

Rental Assistance Is Still Available For Those Impacted By COVID

By COVID-19
dekalbcountyonline.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRenters who are struggling to make payments due to COVID may qualify for rental assistance programs. The CDC has extended it’s eviction moratorium until October 3rd, due to the spreading Delta variant. But just because someone can’t be evicted doesn’t mean they won’t be on the hook for unpaid rent, said Per Olstad, senior advisor for consumer education at the Consumer Finance Protection Bureau.

www.dekalbcountyonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Consumer Education#Cdc#Landlord#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Politicsthechronicleonline.com

SNAP: Emergency allotments for September

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, approximately 402,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $65 million in...
House Rentkicks96news.com

Rent and Utility Money Assistance Deadline Approaching

Rent and utility money is still available. Approximately $25 million can be allocated to Mississippians through September 30th, according to state officials. These resources are part of the Rental Assistance for Mississippi Program, also known as RAMP. The program provides rent and or utilities for eligible renters and or landlords impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. This could include coverage dating back to March 2020.
Baton Rouge, LAbrproud.com

Grant available for low-income families to pay energy bills

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) applications are now available after the Louisiana Housing Corporation Board of Directors unanimously approved a resolution to adopt. The 2022 LIHEAP grant is federally funded and helps low-income households with their home energy bills. Louisiana, along with the...
Salem, ORKTVZ

Increased emergency SNAP benefits to continue in September

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in September. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In September, approximately 402,000 SNAP households will receive...
House Rentkicks96news.com

Rent and Utility Money Available

Rent and utility money is still available. These resources are part of the Rental Assistance for Mississippi Program, also known as RAMP. The program provides rent and or utilities for eligible renters and or landlords impacted by the Covid-19 Pandemic. This could include coverage dating back to March 2020. Today...
Harrisburg, PApahomepage.com

As federal unemployment benefits end, help is available for those in need

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY — Help from the state will be made available for those who need it as federal unemployment benefits come to an end. According to the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Secretary, Jennifer Berrier and Department of Human Services (DHS) Deputy Secretary for the Office of Income Maintenance, Inez Titus announced during a Capitol press conference Monday.
House RentWSVN-TV

Can a landlord refuse to accept federal rental assistance?

(WSVN) - You qualify for rental assistance to pay your rent, but your landlord won’t accept the money. Do they have to? Plus, can your insurance company raise your rates if you don’t get vaccinated? And what happens if you make a fake vaccine card? Lots of answers now from Help Me Howard with Patrick Fraser.
Lincoln, NEfoxnebraska.com

Aid to Dependent Children recipients to receive additional $1,200

LINCOLN, Neb. — Families that receive Aid to Dependent Children (ADC) are about to get a boost with an extra payment of $1,200. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) will be issuing a one-time supplemental payment to ADC recipients who also received a payment in July 2021.
House RentPosted by
CBS Miami

Billions In Government Rent Aid Is Available. Here’s How To Get It

With evictions again on hold in most U.S. counties, tenants now have until October 3 to get government help paying their rent. The additional 60 days could prove vital given that barely 10% of the $46 billion in emergency federal relief specifically awarded for that purpose had been distributed as of July, with estimates showing that more than half of renters and many landlords across the country are even unaware that aid is available.
Monroe County, INindianapublicmedia.org

What To Do If Your Landlord Issues An Eviction Notice

The new Center for Disease Control eviction moratorium applies only to counties with a substantial level of community transmission of COVID-19. This includes Monroe County. However, when the moratorium ends, almost 100,000 Hoosiers are at risk of becoming homeless. Brandon Beeler directs the Housing Law Center for Indiana Legal Services....
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
CBS Pittsburgh

After U.S. Supreme Court Ends Eviction Moratorium, Leaders Remind People Rental Assistance Money Is Still Available

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked the eviction moratorium, that has opened the door for evictions to resume. Pittsburgh United Executive Director Jennifer Rafanan Kennedy was disappointed to hear this ruling. “I am worried for the families in Allegheny and throughout the commonwealth who are facing eviction,” she said. She said the court’s decision leaves thousands at risk of losing their homes. It also has landlords in a tough spot because the pandemic has not been easy on them either. “The last 18 months through COVID has been especially hard for the landlord community,” Action Housing general counsel Kyle...
House RentNews4Jax.com

Need rental assistance? Check out these tenant assistance services

Last year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a temporary order to stop evictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, this federal eviction moratorium has been extended several times, and on Aug. 3, the CDC extended it again for counties where COVID cases are rapidly spreading. But...
Oakland, CABayInsider

SSI benefits keep disabled people and seniors in poverty

OAKLAND, Calif. - A congressional budget reconciliation bill, which is not supported by Republicans, could substantially improve the mess that millions of Supplemental Security Income recipients face daily by increasing benefits and updating how much money they can save. The program has caused many disabled people to live in forced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy