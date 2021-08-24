Phoenix-based RestorationHQ ranks No. 3737 on 2021 Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine reveals annual list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, the Inc. 5000. NEW YORK, August 24, 2021 – Inc. magazine revealed that Phoenix-based RestorationHQ is No. 3737 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. RestorationHQ, an emergency services contractor, boasted growth of 89 percent. It is one of 117 Arizona-based companies to make the Inc. 5000 ranking. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. Celebrating its fifth anniversary in 2020, RestorationHQ attributes its growth and success to its core values. “Through our core values, we create partnerships; we are teammates,” said RestorationHQ Owner Sergei Guk. “Those core values include a can-do attitude; a thirst for learning; professionals who are personable and enjoyable to work with; taking extreme ownership and being trustworthy; and emphasizing an attention to detail. We train our crews as emergency responders from the start. We create and refine processes to be the most efficient, in and out of the field.” RestorationHQ services include emergency response and mitigation from water intrusions and fire damage; mold remediation; asbestos abatement; hazmat/bio-cleaning services; post-mitigation reconstruction and other building related emergency issues. Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year’s list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020’s unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which is now available. “The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people.” RestorationHQ holds more than 20 current certifications, trainings, and safety courses including the IICRC (the Institute of Inspection, Cleaning and Restoration Certification, the certifying body for the inspection, cleaning and restoration industry), AHERA Accreditation (Asbestos Hazards Emergency Response Act), EPA, OSHA, and other governing bodies responsible for compliance regulation and continued education. “What has helped us grow is that we embrace restless resiliency,” Guk said. “We lose sleep so our customers don’t have to. We plan for agility and are prepared to pivot.” More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Methodology Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2017. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2020. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2017 is $100,000; the minimum for 2020 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to three decimal places. There was one tie on this year’s Inc. 5000. Companies on the Inc. 500 are featured in Inc.’s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.