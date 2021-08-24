Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana Sugarcane Festival Makes Difficult Decision to Cancel 2021 Event Due to COVID

By DJ Digital
Posted by 
97.3 The Dawg
97.3 The Dawg
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COVID has claimed yet another annual Louisiana tradition as the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival & Fair Association announced their decision to cancel this year's event. Festival organizers across Louisiana have explored just about every option when it comes to moving forward with their events, but the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the country—especially in our Acadiana region.

973thedawg.com

Comments / 0

97.3 The Dawg

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Delta, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugarcane#Covid#Fda Approval#Television#Covid#Fda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

SNAP Benefits Now Include Hot Foods Because of Hurricane Ida

If there is one thing we have learned along the I-10 corridor about Hurricane Season it is this, don't wait to apply for any government benefits you might be eligible for. Even if you weren't eligible for those benefits before the storm, go ahead and apply. Hurricanes often change the rules and those rule changes could make a big difference in your road to recovery.
Louisiana StatePosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Effects of Ida Include Higher Fuel Prices Across Louisiana

As you peruse internet video of the incredible carnage left behind in the wake of Hurricane Ida it's hard to imagine anyone complaining over having to pay a few more cents for a gallon of gas. But as the satellite trucks pull out of southeastern Louisiana and the intense coverage moves on to "the next big story" there's no doubt you will find yourself grumbling about how much money it will take to fill up your tank.
Baton Rouge, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Post-Ida Gas Lines, Power Outages Impacting Baton Rouge

The Capital Region of Louisiana is among the areas of the state reeling from Hurricane Ida's impact. Schools in the region, including LSU and Southern University, will be closed through Labor Day. Gas shortages are causing problems, leaving people stranded in lines at the pumps for three hours or more at a time. Power outages are leaving people without air conditioning and are causing traffic tie-ups in and around Baton Rouge.
CharitiesPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

United Way of Acadiana Announces Food & Supply Drive

In the wake of Hurricane Ida, many of our friends to the east of us in Louisiana can use a helping hand, and United Way of Acadiana is trying to do just that. United Way of Acadiana has announced a food and supply drive that will kick off this Friday, September 3, 2021, in efforts of gathering supplies needed by the victims of Hurricane Ida. The drive will run from September 3-17, Monday to Friday (with the exception of Labor Day).
Lafayette, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Ambassador Caffery Down to 1 Lane for 2 Months

The best part of growing pains is the result of the inconvenience, right?. Remember when we waited and waited for Camellia Boulevard to be finished? Kaliste Saloom widening? Ambassador Extension? Well, there's more pain coming but, hopefully, it will make things easier in the end. The Lafayette Consolidated Government has...
Louisiana StatePosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Governor Edwards to Tour Storm Damaged Louisiana Today

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards is no stranger to natural disasters. During his tenure as Governor, he has seen his share of hurricanes, floods, ice storms, and of course the ongoing pandemic. Today, the Governor hopes to see for himself just how badly the southeastern parishes of the state were damaged by Hurricane Ida.
Louisiana StatePosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Live Official Information for SE Louisiana Residents 24/7

With so many websites and social media sites, it can be overwhelming trying to keep up with Hurricane Ida and in her aftermath. Reporters in the New Orleans metro and surrounding areas have set up a way for Louisiana residents to get real-time information as it happens. Live parish by parish updates, all the information to keep you updated and informed.
Louisiana StatePosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Gator Attacks and Kills a Man in Flood Waters in South Louisiana

A south Louisiana man was killed by an alligator in the floodwaters in Slidell on Monday. WAFB reports St. Tammany Parish deputies say the man and his wife were walking in floodwaters near their home, but after she went back inside the home, she heard some loud noises back outside and when she went to check it out, she saw a large alligator attacking her husband.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Maryland Task Force 1 Stationed in Lafayette

As we wait to see what Hurricane Ida has in store for Louisiana, I stumbled upon a group of people who are in Lafayette and ready to help out in the recovery process. The Maryland Task Force 1 is stationed at the Beaulieu Community Center awaiting further instructions on where help is needed in Louisiana.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton Debunks Viral Hurricane Forecast

I'll be the first to admit it. After seeing Hurricane Ida hit the New Orleans area on the anniversary of Katrina, I am reminded of Hurricane Rita coming through SWLA shortly after. Although we may never get used to natural disasters, they seem to be a common occurrence in Louisiana these days. Add in more and more technology easily accessible at our fingertips, and suddenly you begin to sprout keyboard experts in any field.
Louisiana StatePosted by
97.3 The Dawg

Ida Continues to Weaken as it Moves Out of Louisiana

The National Hurricane Center is continuing to monitor the progress of Ida across Southeastern Louisiana. The storm is considerably weaker at this time of day than it was just a few hours ago at landfall. Granted that landfall took place near Port Fourchon around Noon on Sunday, it feels as if it has been a lifetime since that time and now.
Lafayette, LAPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

How to Find Gas in Lafayette and Acadiana

You know there ain't no place to pee on Mardi Gras day? Well, there ain't no gas to buy during a Hurricane either... Last week as Hurricane Ida began making her way into the Gulf towards the Louisiana coastline, everyone from Intracoastal City to Grand Isle began hitting the gas pumps to make sure they had the fuel needed to make it through the storm.
EnvironmentPosted by
97.3 The Dawg

‘As Long as it Takes': FEMA, Other Agencies Respond to Ida

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has spoken with officials in states pounded by Hurricane Ida, detailing the federal effort to survey the damage and ensure access to electricity, water, and cell phone service. The president said Monday that state officials should contact the White House if they need additional support...

Comments / 0

Community Policy