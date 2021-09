Despite having a minor setback in court, Tory Lanez doesn't have a care in the world. The rapper-singer's ongoing legal troubles with peer Megan Thee Stallion landed him in court today after he stood accused of violating the restraining order set in place. Prosecutors in the case alleged that Lanez came too close to Megan when both artists performed at Rolling Loud Miami. The order states that Lanez has to stay at least 100 yards away from the Houston rapper—the equivalent of a football field.