The heat was on, literally! The tri-match with Gibson Southern and North Posey at Cambridge Golf Course was pushed back 45 minutes due to excessive heat. It then became a race against time to finish before sundown. Gibson was strong as usual and the Raiders played hard until the last putt by Kelly Evans which happened while coach Collins held a flashlight above the pin on #12 in order for the threesome to see the hole. The last 3 holes were a struggle for the girls to see where each golf shot ended up but, with the help of fans and coaches the match was finished at around 9 pm eastern time. The conditions were not the best and the ladies played well enough to get the second spot. Congrats on an unusual match!