Law

Residential Landowner’s Liability for Third-Party Criminal Acts

By Kevin G. Faley, Andrea M. Alonso
Law.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLandowners have a common-law duty to protect those who are lawfully on their premises from foreseeable criminal acts committed by third parties. Scurry v. New York City Hous. Auth., 193 A.D.3d 1, 5 (2d Dep’t 2021). This extends to tenants and their guests. Brathwaite v. New York City Hous. Auth., 92 A.D.3d 821, 823 (2d Dep’t 2012). Landowners only have to take minimal security measures from these reasonably foreseeable criminal acts. Maheshwari v. City of New York, 810 N.E.2d 894, 897 (2004). The landowner’s duty to protect from criminal acts does not make them insurers of the safety of those on their premises. Venetal v. City of New York, 21 A.D.3d 1087, 1088 (2d Dep’t 2005).

