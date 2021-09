OLYMPIA, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) confirmed the first report of a live Asian giant hornet sighting in Washington in 2021. The report was submitted by a Whatcom County resident on Aug. 11. WSDA entomologists reviewed and confirmed the report as an Asian giant hornet the next day. The report included a photograph of an Asian giant hornet attacking a paper wasp nest in a rural area east of Blaine, which is about two miles from where WSDA eradicated the first Asian giant hornet nest in the United States last Oct.