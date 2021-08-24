Rough Crafts Turns Yamaha’s XSR900 Into A Carbon-Clad Street Tracker Moto

Few motorcycles stir the soul quite like a Ducati superbike. However, out of all the performance-oriented supersports to ever roll out of the factory of the House of Borgo Panigale, it can be said that the 999 is the least favored of them all. This is largely due to the sudden styling departure from its predecessor, the 916, a bike which is considered by many as the most beautiful motorcycle on the face of the earth.