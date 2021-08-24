Rough Crafts Turns Yamaha’s XSR900 Into A Carbon-Clad Street Tracker Moto
Yamaha’s Yard Built program aims to demonstrate its two-wheeled lineup’s vast possibilities for customization by commissioning one-off builds from some of the world’s most eminent customs shops. And after previously partnering with the Tuning Fork Company’s customs program on an XSR700 project and an XJR1300 build, Winston Yeh of Rough Crafts has once again been tapped by Yamaha for another bespoke scoot, this time transforming the Japanese firm’s XSR900.hiconsumption.com
Comments / 0