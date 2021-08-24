Cancel
Video Games

Sci-fi Zelda-Like XEL Announced for PC and Consoles

By Brandon Orselli
nichegamer.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Tiny Roar have announced XEL at this year’s Gamescom, a sci-fi Zelda-like action-adventure game for PC and consoles. XEL is coming to Windows PC (via Steam), Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PlayStation 5 sometime in Q2 of 2022. Here’s a new trailer:. Here’s a...

nichegamer.com

