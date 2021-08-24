Nike Revives The ACG Air Mowabb For An Updated 30th Anniversary Reissue
Tinker Hatfield is an undisputed sneaker design legend, responsible for penning a slew of some of the most iconic shoes from the late ‘80s and early ‘90s’ “footwear golden era” including the Nike Air Max 90, Air Trainer 1, Air Max 1, Jordan III, IV, and XI, amongst a slew of other legendary kicks. And with three decades now having passed since its debut, Nike has opted to revive a retro Hatfield-designed model from its All Conditions Gear sub-brand, giving way to a contemporary reissue of the ACG Air Mowabb.hiconsumption.com
