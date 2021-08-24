Liverpool to pull off "Jota Like" signing

Everyone loves a surprise transfer and it seems as if no one is better at pulling them off than Liverpool and Michael Edwards.

The key example for this is the signing of Diogo Jota from Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer.

It seemed as if the Reds were poised to make a move for Watford's Ismaila Sarr and had been for weeks.

However, after weeks of rumours that Liverpool were in for the winger, it suddenly broke that the Reds would instead move for the Portuguese winger.

(sipa USA)

It seemed as if the rumours started on one day and it was officially announced the next.

The plan was perfectly executed Edwards and probably helped the Reds secure a better deal for the attacker.

Fans are eager for another attacker, especially following the transfer of Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon.

Lucky for the Reds then that transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has said the Reds could attempt to pull off a "Jota like" transfer and bring in a surprise signing.

According to Romano, this would be especially likely should Shaqiri leave as the statement was made before the move was announced.

This opens the door for the Reds to bring in a new player who meets their transfer policy.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Due to the sale of the Switzerland international, the Reds are lacking an attacker, even with the return of Takumi Minamino.

Liverpool have been linked to the likes of Jarrow Bowen and Donyell Malen this window, however, they left a move for the latter too late as Malen sealed a move to Borrusia Dortmund.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

A signing could be key for how the season plays out for the Reds, and a surprise one would keep the excitement high for fans.

Only time will tell whether a move will be completed, however one seems likely following Shaqiri's departure.