As ammo becomes more available, the idea of getting back into competition is becoming a reality. Unfortunately, most shops are still trying to charge the same ridiculous prices as when there wasn’t any ammunition available. This makes competing with a precision rifle chambered in .22LR your most affordable means to get back out there. The CZ 457 is a staple among plinkers and competitors alike, but now there’s a version built to bring you to that podium. The CZ 457 LRP, which stands for Long Range Precision, is designed to get you competing right out of the box.