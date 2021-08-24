Baltimore Man Kadem Hodge Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Authorities Searching For Driver Ronald Scott Clark

BERKS COUNTY – Police in Berks County have identified two of three drivers believed involved in a fatal hit & run of a man walking his dog last week. 68-year-old Robert Hatt and his pet were killed when they were hit shortly after 4:30 a.m. Thursday at Penn Avenue and Robeson Street in Robesonia. Authorities said video appears to show the victim falling in a crosswalk and trying to stand when he is struck by a box truck, then a car, and then a semi hauling a tanker. Police have identified the drivers of the box truck and car, but they are still searching for the tanker truck driver. Video surveillance of that truck shows it to have a red or maroon day-use cab with writing on the door, hauling a gray tanker, reinforced with metal vertical ribs, a rear gray valve box, and a large access port on the center, top portion of the tanker. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact South Heidelberg Township Police at 610-670-9885 or Crime Alert Berks at 1-877-373-9913.