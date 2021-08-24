Cancel
Anne Arundel County, MD

Baltimore Man Kadem Hodge Killed In Hit-And-Run Crash, Authorities Searching For Driver Ronald Scott Clark

cbslocal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County Police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run crash that killed a Baltimore man on a motorcycle in Linthicum Heights Saturday. Police said around 2 a.m. Saturday, Ronald Scott Clark Jr. was traveling north in an SUV on Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard....

