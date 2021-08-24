Cancel
Berrien County, GA

Berrien County Schools will temporarily close due to COVID

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobin Marcrum, Superintendent of Berrien County Schools, posted a statement regarding the temporary closings of schools due to COVID-19 related circumstances. Berrien schools will move to all virtual learning for PreK-12 students from August 26 to September 3, 2021. During this time, students will use provided Chromebooks to complete classwork. District and school offices will remain open during this time and can be reached for any questions or concerns.

