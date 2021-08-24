Abbott asks Texas Supreme Court to strike down ruling protecting San Antonio's school mask mandate
After a motion filed by Gov. Greg Abbott, the Texas Supreme Court is once again expected to rule on San Antonio's order requiring masks in public schools. The request that the state's highest civil court strike down an appeals court ruling protecting San Antonio and Bexar County's mask rule is the latest move in a legal fight between Abbott and local officials over who has authority to make rules to contain a rising wave of COVID-19 infections.
