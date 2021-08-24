Cancel
Brighton, CO

Outrider opens first-in-industry test site dedicated to distribution yard automation

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 8 days ago

Outrider, the pioneer in autonomous yard operations for logistics hubs, today announced the opening of the Outrider Advanced Testing Facility, the first-ever test site dedicated to distribution yard automation technologies. Located in Brighton, Colorado, this 200,000-square-foot distribution yard with 49 dock doors operates 16 hours per day, five days per week and will expand to 24-hour operation in 2022. This test facility is being used to validate Outrider’s autonomous capabilities, supporting the scaling of deployments at customer sites.

