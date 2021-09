The West is burning. In California, there were 15 active wildfires as we went to press on Aug. 19 with fires burning to the north, south and east of Lake Tahoe. While the Tahoe-Truckee region has been spared from any major fires so far, the wildfire season is far from over and the threat of a wildfire is ever present. An intentional fire was set on Aug. 11 near Echo Summit that was fortunately put out quickly.