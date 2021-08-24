Cancel
Geneticists map the rhinoceros family tree

By Cell Press
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere's been an age-old question going back to Darwin's time about the relationships among the world's five living rhinoceros species. One reason answers have been hard to come by is that most rhinos went extinct before the Pleistocene. Now, researchers reporting in the journal Cell on August 24 have helped to fill the gaps in the rhino evolutionary family tree by analyzing genomes of all five living species together with the genomes of three ancient and extinct species.

