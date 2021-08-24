Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House passes $3.5T Biden blueprint after deal with moderates

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — House Democratic leaders have compromised with moderates and muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle. Biden praised Tuesday’s 220-to-212 vote as a step toward “truly investing in the American people.” A band of moderate lawmakers had been threatening to withhold their support for the $3.5 trillion plan. They were demanding the House first approve a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the Senate. House leaders are offering them a Sept. 27 date for a vote on the bipartisan bill as a compromise. Consideration of the broader Biden package could come this fall.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moderates#House#Associated Press#Ap#Democratic#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Related
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Biden may have ended America’s longest war - but he’s handed lots of ammunition to his Republican enemies

Joe Biden often gets emotional when he speaks.When he speaks about the military, or about his son Beau, or about other things that matter to him dearly, he gets particularly animated.On Tuesday, a day after Biden oversaw the final evacuation of US troops and civilians from Afghanistan and in doing so turned the page of two decades of history, he defended his actions.His speech from the White House, that nudged past 25 minutes, was his most impassioned defence yet, not only of the decision to bring those troops home, but of the manner in which he did so.“I was not...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Mail

Kamala Harris steps in to the Senate to pass bill to give $10million to Americans repatriated from Afghanistan - then refuses questions as she walks out

Vice President Kamala Harris made a quick trip to Capitol Hill on Tuesday to preside over a short Senate session to approve more aid for Americans returning from Afghanistan. But Harris did not answer questions, including on the fate of Americans still in Afghanistan, when she left the Capitol building.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Supreme Court rebukes Biden twice

This might be reminiscent of an old Johnny Carson-Ed McMahon comedy routine—if it weren’t so unfunny. A: It’s so lawless that the Supreme Court delivered two sharp rebukes last week alone, two days apart—in one instance ordering the administration to stop doing something, and in the other case, to resume doing something it shouldn’t have stopped doing.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing

President Biden called a Black adviser "boy" during a Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) briefing on Monday. The president used the term while introducing his senior adviser Cedric Richmond, a former Louisiana congressman. "I'm here with my senior adviser and boy who knows Louisiana very, very well and New Orleans,...
Kentucky StateLexington Herald-Leader

Kentucky Republicans likely to break with McConnell on infrastructure

Kentucky Republicans appear poised to split with Sen. Mitch McConnell on the bipartisan infrastructure package when they return to Congress in late September. Most of the commonwealth’s five GOP U.S. House members are expected to cast votes against the approximately $1.2 trillion bill for roads, bridges, public transportation and waterways, framing it as wasteful and a permission slip for Democrats to clear their larger budget priorities.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FloridaDaily

Rick Scott Repeats Call for Kamala Harris, Cabinet to Explore Invoking 25th Amendment Against Biden

At the end of last week, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla. pointed to the setbacks in Afghanistan and urged “Vice President Kamala Harris and members of President Joe Biden’s Cabinet to take action on the serious and extremely warranted question of whether Biden is fit to lead as America’s commander in chief, and consider invoking the 25th Amendment.”
Militaryfloridianpress.com

Biden Checks the Time As Dead Service Members Return Home

Several days after 13 U.S. Service Members were killed in a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, their remains were flown home and greeted by President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, military officials, and the families of those lost. President Biden might have been pressed for time or had somewhere else to be after the ceremony because he was caught on camera checking the time just as he removed his hand from over his heart.
New York City, NYCNN

Progressives led by AOC call for Biden to replace Fed Chair Powell

New York (CNN Business) — Progressive Democrats, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, are calling on President Joe Biden to give the Federal Reserve a sweeping makeover by replacing Jerome Powell as chairman. "We urge President Biden to reimagine a Federal Reserve focused on eliminating climate risk and advancing racial...

Comments / 0

Community Policy