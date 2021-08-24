Invasive cane toads found to use cannibalism to improve their chances of survival in new areas
A team of researchers at the University of Sydney has found that invasive cane toad tadpoles have given their species an advantage in Australia by eating the hatchlings of native toads. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the group describes how they tested the willingness of cane toad tadpoles to consume competitors and whether it gave them an advantage.phys.org
