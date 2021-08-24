Invasive cane toads found to use cannibalism to improve their chances of survival in new areas

International research team isolates DNA from modern human buried 7,000 years ago on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi. The international study was accomplished through close collaboration with several researchers and institutions from Indonesia. It was headed by Professor Johannes Krause of the Max Planck Institutes for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig and the Science of Human History in Jena, Professor Cosimo Posth of the Senckenberg Centre for Human Evolution and Palaeoenvironment at the University of Tübingen, and Professor Adam Brumm of Griffith University, Australia. The study has been published in the latest edition of Nature.