Understanding Antarctic ice historic changes could reveal future changes
The Antarctic Ice Sheet, Earth's southern polar ice sheet, has grown and receded and grown again over millions of years. This changing mass influences the planet's climate and sea levels, with historic data recorded in sediment, meltwater and surrounding oceans. However, the remote and difficult nature of the sheet leaves researchers with limited access to collect samples and data that may reveal missing pieces in the ebb and flow of historic climate changes.phys.org
