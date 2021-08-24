Cancel
Maine State

Maine Master Naturalist Program seeing applicants for 2022 Washington County course

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maine Master Naturalist Program accepts applications for the upcoming course in Calais, Maine, at Washington County Community College in 2022. The application period runs from Sept. 1 to Oct. 15. The program runs from January through October 2022. Exact dates, costs, applications, and other information are available on MMNP’s website at http://www.mainemasternaturalist.org. An informational session for potential applicants will be held via Zoom on Monday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. Email wc2022@mainemasternaturalist.org for link.

bangordailynews.com

Comments / 0

