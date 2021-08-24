Merrilene M. Johnson (Roberts)

Merrilene Mabel Johnson (Roberts), 76, passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 16, 2021. She was born and raised in Gouldsboro on July 10, 1945, to Merrill and Effie Roberts. Merrilene was an ordained pastor who loved Jesus and her family more than anything. Her faith and compassion were evident in all she did from her charity work to helping raise the numerous children who filtered in and out of her home throughout the years. Merrilene had a passion for dogs and training them. Her favorite job of the many she had was working at the Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield.