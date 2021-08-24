Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gouldsboro, ME

Merrilene M. Johnson (Roberts)

By News Team
Ellsworth American
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMerrilene Mabel Johnson (Roberts), 76, passed away surrounded by family on Aug. 16, 2021. She was born and raised in Gouldsboro on July 10, 1945, to Merrill and Effie Roberts. Merrilene was an ordained pastor who loved Jesus and her family more than anything. Her faith and compassion were evident in all she did from her charity work to helping raise the numerous children who filtered in and out of her home throughout the years. Merrilene had a passion for dogs and training them. Her favorite job of the many she had was working at the Ark Animal Shelter in Cherryfield.

www.ellsworthamerican.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gouldsboro, ME
City
Harrington, ME
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Josiah
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lewis Johnson
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Related
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Judge will approve Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan that shields Sacklers

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge said on Wednesday he would approve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP’s bankruptcy reorganization plan, clearing a path to resolve thousands of opioid lawsuits and shielding the company's wealthy Sackler family owners from future opioid litigation. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said that with small...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas emerges as new battleground in abortion fight

The nationwide battle over abortion is now focused squarely on Texas after the state's "fetal heartbeat" law went into effect Wednesday. While opponents were hoping the Supreme Court would intervene before the midnight deadline, the inaction by the justices means the second-most populous state has the country’s most restrictive abortion law, one that curtails access for millions of women.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Crews save California town near Lake Tahoe; wildfire rages on

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif., Sept 1 (Reuters) - South Lake Tahoe stood smoke-filled and largely deserted on Wednesday after crews fought back a huge, wind-driven wildfire, leaving the popular California resort town unscathed as the flames crept toward Nevada. The Caldor fire, burning since mid-August in the Sierra Nevada range,...
EducationPosted by
Reuters

North Carolina student dies in school shooting, suspect in custody

Sept 1 (Reuters) - A North Carolina high school student was shot and killed on Wednesday by a fellow student, who was taken into custody hours after the incident, police said. Student William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem shortly after noon, Winston-Salem Police Chief Catrina Thompson told reporters.
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Joe Rogan says he tested positive for Covid, took ivermectin

Podcast host Joe Rogan told his millions of followers Wednesday that he has Covid-19 and used ivermectin, a drug typically used on livestock that health experts have urged the public to avoid. Rogan, host of the immensely popular Spotify podcast "The Joe Rogan Experience," posted a video to Instagram explaining...

Comments / 0

Community Policy