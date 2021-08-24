Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Human, swine waste pose dual threats to water quality after flooding

By North Carolina State University
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA study that monitored surface waters in the wake of 2018's Hurricane Florence finds that waters contaminated by fecal bacteria were affected by both human and swine waste. "We found that surface waters in eastern North Carolina were more likely to face dual contamination than to be contaminated by either human waste or swine waste by themselves," says Angela Harris, corresponding author of the study and an assistant professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering at North Carolina State University.

phys.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Contaminated Water#Water Quality#Water Treatment#Swine#Bacteria
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Related
SciencePhys.org

Written on water: Reconstructing the ancient history of an ocean current

Ocean currents embody motion, snaking their way from the tropics to the poles and back, shifting vast quantities of water from moment to moment. But they are also incredibly old, following their basic course for millions of years. Tracing a history written in water is the work of paleoceanographers such...
Energy IndustryScience Now

The fracking concern with water quality

Unconventional oil and gas development (UOGD) has revolutionized resource extraction over the past two and a half decades. Although these methods to recover oil and gas began in the 1980s, only recently have technological innovations in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing (HF) made it financially feasible to extract resources from difficult-to-access rock formations with low permeability (1). These innovations have massively increased the availability of oil and gas resources for consumption, yielding energy cost savings, employment, and income (2). One estimate finds per household benefits to be about 4.9% of income annually (3). Many have cautioned that human and ecological health may be damaged by the negative environmental impacts that come with these benefits. On page 896 of this issue, Bonetti et al. (4) report that UOGD has increased salt concentrations in surface waters across the United States. The findings have broad implications for research and policy going forward.
Augusta, GAWRDW-TV

More water-quality alerts issued after heavy rainfall this week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three water-quality alerts have been issued after rain from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred and other thunderstorms washed bacteria into local waterways this week. The Betty’s Branch estuary of the Savannah River near Evans has been a problem area this summer, and the Savannah Riverkeeper...
SciencePhys.org

Hidden bacterial hairs power nature's 'electric grid'

A hair-like protein hidden inside bacteria serves as a sort of on-off switch for nature's "electric grid," a global web of bacteria-generated nanowires that permeates all oxygen-less soil and deep ocean beds, Yale researchers report in the journal Nature. "The ground beneath our feet, the entire globe, is electrically wired," said Nikhil Malvankar, assistant professor of molecular biophysics and biochemistry at the Microbial Sciences Institute at Yale's West Campus and senior author of the paper. "These previously hidden bacterial hairs are the molecular switch controlling the release of nanowires that make up nature's electrical grid."
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

Can Human Waste Work as Fertilizer?

When we think of using human waste as fertilizer—don’t you?—we tend to think of biosolids. But solids aren’t the only human waste products that could be used in an agricultural setting. Researchers at the University of Illinois have been studying uses for urine for a while, and they have an interesting new study out that examines geography and diet as it relates to utilizing human urine on farms.
EnvironmentFuturity

After hurricanes, human and pig poop contaminate flood waters

Both human and swine waste contaminated surface waters with fecal bacteria in the wake of 2018’s Hurricane Florence, according to a new study. “We found that surface waters in eastern North Carolina were more likely to face dual contamination than to be contaminated by either human waste or swine waste by themselves,” says corresponding author Angela Harris, an assistant professor of civil, construction and environmental engineering at North Carolina State University.
Boone, NCWatauga Democrat

Boone floods during remnants of tropical storm Fred, harms water quality

BOONE — It was high tide at the Boone Mall the night of Aug. 17 as the remnants of tropical storm Fred made its way through the High Country. Although Boone residents are coming to expect flooding during storm events, the physical and environmental damages of the floods are causing continued harm to the town.
Windermere, FLwindermeresun.com

OUC’s Water Quality & Water Conservation

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
Mount Airy, NCMount Airy News

City water plants cited for quality

The availability of good drinking water is an issue around the globe — but not in Mount Airy, where the municipality’s two water-treatment plants continue to soak up honors for producing quality supplies. Both F.G. Doggett Water Plant and S.L. Spencer Water Plant have been tapped for the North Carolina...
Phys.org

A third of global tree species threatened with extinction

Around a third of all the world's tree species are threatened with extinction, according to a global index published Wednesday, warning that climate change could tip some forests into ecosystem collapse. Land clearance for farming—both crops and livestock—and logging are by far the biggest threats to trees, the State of...
PetsPhys.org

Patterns of income and urbanization impact mammal biodiversity in cities

City dwellers seldom experience the near-reverence of watching deer walk through their yards, both for a lack of deer and, often, a lack of a yard. In cities, not everyone has the same experiences with nature. That means that the positive effects of those experiences—such as mental health benefits—and the negative effects—such as vehicle strikes—are unequally distributed. Urban ecologists have proposed that income and biodiversity may be related, such that a so-called "luxury effect" may lead to more biodiversity in landscaped, affluent suburban neighborhoods.
AgriculturePhys.org

Soil legacy effect of global change influences invasiveness of alien plants

Global change characterized by land use change and extreme precipitation has emerged as a challenge for tropical forests in Southeast Asia. Numerous studies have indicated that these changes could affect soil ecology. However, it remains unclear whether land use change and extreme precipitation influence plant invasiveness in tropical forests. In...
Wildlifestudyfinds.org

Farmed carnivores may foster new diseases that pose a human health risk

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom — Fur farms filled with carnivores, such as minks, may become a breeding ground for new pathogens and diseases that conceivably could cross over to humans one day, a new study warns. Researchers from the University of Cambridge report that carnivorous animals lack certain key genes responsible for recognizing and reacting to new pathogenic infections.
WildlifePhys.org

Hidden in the seeds: Bacteria found to survive the harsh interior of passion fruit seeds

Similar to the well-known human gut-resident microbes, the inside of a plant can also shelter microorganisms. Residing inside roots, stems, leaves, fruits, and even seeds, and developing a synergistic relationship with their host, these "endophytic" microorganisms need not necessarily harm the plant. Instead, they are often beneficial in germination, growth, and defense. However, plant interiors also contain many "secondary metabolites," which are natural bioactive compounds that have strong antimicrobial properties, making this environment typically hostile for microorganisms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy