One Apex Legends player is quite literally changing the game with Seer's ultimate while playing on World's Edge. It's no secret that Seer, the latest addition to the Apex Games roster, is a over-powered this patch. The legend has dominated the battle field with his impressive kit and useful abilities that can turn the tide of many a match. Now, those abilities have been taken the next level, as one Seer player has discovered a unique way to use the map to their advantage.